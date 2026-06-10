Alleged Nigerian Drug Kingpin Arrested In Bangkok Following Dangerous Vehicle Standoff

BANGKOK, Thailand — Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) investigators have arrested the alleged head of a major Nigerian drug trafficking network in Bangkok following a dramatic late-night confrontation in which the suspect attempted to ram his vehicle through a police blockade.

Nigerian Drug Trafficking Boss Arrested in Bangkok After 17 Years in Thailand

The arrest of 36-year-old Nigerian national Ikenna Patrick Azubuike, commonly known as Patrick, was executed outside a luxury condominium on Rama III Road in the Yannawa district. The operation, dubbed “Clipping the Wings of the Dodorima Boss,” was jointly conducted by the MPB and the Bangkok branch of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB). Patrick was formally charged with possessing and selling a Category 2 narcotic, specifically cocaine, without authorization, as well as resisting arrest. Authorities have also indicated that additional charges related to money laundering are currently under consideration.

The standoff unfolded when the arresting team tracked the suspect as he drove into the condominium complex. Officers attempted to halt his vehicle using a strategic car-blocking maneuver. In a desperate bid to escape, Patrick reversed his vehicle directly into the officers, injuring several of them. In response, Pol Maj Gen Theeradej Thamsuthee, the deputy commissioner of the MPB who led the operation, ordered his team to smash the vehicle’s windows and disable the engine, successfully taking the suspect into custody. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered approximately 18 grams of cocaine, while a search of his condominium unit yielded cash, bank funds, and other assets valued at roughly 700,000 baht.

The complex investigation that led to this arrest originated on May 22, when police raided a luxury condominium near Phra Nang Klao Bridge in Nonthaburi province. That initial operation, which resulted in the arrest of six foreign nationals, targeted an alleged romance scam syndicate. Following orders from Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Samrarn Nuanma to widen the probe, investigators uncovered a direct link between the romance scam and a massive cocaine trafficking ring.

Authorities identified the syndicate as operating under the name “Dodorima,” described as a regional alliance of African criminal figures in Thailand and believed to be an offshoot of a larger international organization known as NBM of Africa. Investigators estimated that more than 380 million baht flowed through the network’s accounts over the past year alone. The syndicate allegedly utilized highly visible charitable donations and community outreach programs to disguise their illicit activities and launder their profits, with substantial sums reportedly sent back to Nigeria to fund the construction of a large mansion for the suspect.

The investigation revealed that Patrick had resided in Thailand for over seven years, frequently traveling between the kingdom and Africa. He reportedly began his criminal career as a street-level cocaine dealer in tourist areas before ascending to the leadership of the network. Although he had largely stepped back from direct street-level sales, intelligence indicated he maintained his influence by supplying cocaine to high-profile clients. During the investigation, authorities also discovered private group chat messages in which network members mocked Thai cocaine users, including one message that callously stated, “The powder they snort comes from our backsides.”

During questioning, Patrick partially admitted to his involvement with cocaine but denied any money laundering offenses. He attempted to justify the group’s financial activities by claiming they were derived from a legitimate fish-export business between Thailand and Nigeria, which funded their charitable donations. He also claimed that the word “Dodomira” simply meant “hello.”

Pol Maj Gen Theeradej emphasized that the arrest represents a significant blow to a major transnational syndicate, successfully disrupting both their drug trafficking operations and financial laundering activities. The MPB has pledged to continue working closely with the ONCB and international law enforcement partners to trace the remaining financial flows and apprehend all Thai and foreign accomplices linked to the organization. The suspect has been handed over to investigators at Bang Phongphang Police Station for further legal proceedings, while the seized assets have been transferred to the ONCB for comprehensive tracing.

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As the investigation expands, authorities are focusing on dismantling the broader network and preventing similar transnational criminal operations from exploiting Thailand’s borders.

-Thailand News (TN)