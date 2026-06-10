Thai PM Warns Against Military Force on Cambodia Border

BANGKOK, Thailand — Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has issued a stark warning against the use of military force, urging those considering encroachment on Thai sovereignty to think twice. The strong rebuke comes in direct response to recent rhetoric from Cambodia’s Acting Head of State Hun Sen, who suggested that military action remains an option in resolving a lingering territorial dispute between the two neighboring nations.

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The diplomatic friction was ignited by remarks made by Hun Sen during a visit to displaced residents in Banteay Meanchey province. The Cambodian leader alleged that Thailand had invaded and occupied Cambodian territory during a border conflict last year, asserting that Phnom Penh remains determined to reclaim the disputed land. While Hun Sen noted that a peaceful solution is more sustainable, he explicitly stated that the available options to reclaim the territory included either military force or peaceful negotiations.

Responding to the escalating rhetoric, Prime Minister Anutin firmly rejected the allegations, stating unequivocally that Thailand has never invaded or encroached upon the sovereignty of any other country. Speaking during an official visit to Hanoi, he emphasized that Thailand’s position is clear and that its sovereignty must not be violated or infringed upon by anyone. He cautioned that any entity or nation considering the use of force or territorial encroachment against Thailand must think very carefully before taking such actions.

The exchange of strong words occurred against the backdrop of the ASEAN Future Forum in Hanoi, where Anutin delivered a keynote address highlighting that Thai-Cambodian relations are currently at a critical juncture. Addressing an audience of more than 200 dignitaries—including Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn—Anutin stressed that the decisions made today will profoundly shape the long-term future of the bilateral relationship. He emphasized that overcoming the conflict requires prioritizing mutual trust, political will, and negotiations conducted in good faith, noting that the path forward will be challenging but necessitates a cooperative approach to establish a new chapter in their ties.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has warned that anyone considering encroaching on Thai territory or using force against Thailand should “think very carefully”, after Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen made remarks on disputed border areas. #ASEAN https://t.co/EvBtuiKBhz — Thenationthailand (@Thenationth) June 9, 2026

Beyond the immediate border tensions, Bangkok and Phnom Penh are navigating complex bilateral issues, including overlapping maritime border claims and various economic cooperation initiatives. Both governments have previously agreed to negotiate their maritime disputes under the framework of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Despite the recent inflammatory comments, Anutin reiterated that constructive dialogue and confidence-building measures remain the only viable path forward for the two countries to achieve a peaceful and sustainable resolution.

In a separate but related development, Hun Sen offered a rare admission of responsibility regarding the military’s readiness during the recent border clashes. According to Cambodian media reports, the Acting Head of State stated that he was personally at fault for Cambodia not being fully prepared for the conflict, attributing the lack of military readiness to his misplaced trust in his “good relationship” with former Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Hun Sen explained that because of this trust, he had directed a larger portion of the national budget toward social services, such as healthcare and education, rather than national defense. He explicitly absolved his son, current Prime Minister Hun Manet, of any blame for the military’s unpreparedness, recalling past collaborative development discussions he had with Prayut near the Poipet border area.

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As both nations continue to manage the complex intersection of historical grievances, border security, and regional diplomacy, the international community is closely monitoring the situation.

-Thailand News (TN)