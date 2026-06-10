Foreign Woman Detained After Stripping Naked And Causing Violent Disturbance In Phuket

PHUKET, Thailand — A foreign female tourist was taken into police custody after stripping naked and engaging in a series of aggressive and disruptive acts in the popular Surin Beach area of Phuket, an incident that was captured on video and subsequently went viral on social media.

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The chaotic event unfolded on June 9, 2026, along Srisoonthorn Road in the Cherng Talay subdistrict of Thalang district. According to witness accounts and circulating footage, the woman was completely unclothed and appeared to be in a state of severe distress, exhibiting behavior consistent with being heavily intoxicated or under the influence of narcotics. She was initially observed walking along the roadway and shouting loudly, drawing the alarm of local residents, business operators, and fellow tourists.

The situation escalated significantly when the naked woman entered a nearby massage shop, where she allegedly assaulted a female occupant. Staff members at the establishment, assisted by a foreign male bystander, attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation by wrapping a towel around her. However, the woman reportedly tore the towel away and continued her aggressive rampage.

Witnesses reported that the individual roamed the vicinity of the businesses near Surin Beach, attempting to assault various people, grabbing one individual by the hair, striking parked vehicles, and chasing members of the public. The alarming nature of the disturbance prompted concerned onlookers to record the incident and immediately contact local authorities for assistance. The footage was later shared on Facebook, where it rapidly circulated and generated widespread public discussion regarding tourist conduct and public safety.

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Officers from the Cherng Talay Police Station, alongside personnel from relevant local agencies, swiftly responded to the scene. Approaching the highly erratic and unclothed woman with caution, the police successfully brought her under control without further incident. She was then transported to the Cherng Talay Police Station to be secured and allowed to calm down.

Authorities have initiated a comprehensive inquiry to determine the underlying causes of the woman’s distressed and erratic behavior, including toxicology screening to check for alcohol or drug intoxication. Investigators are currently evaluating the evidence to determine the appropriate legal charges under Thai law, which may include offenses related to public indecency, assault, and causing a public nuisance.

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The Daily News reported that the investigation remains active, and authorities have not yet released the woman’s name or nationality. Police are continuing to interview witnesses and review the viral video footage to build a complete case file.

-Thailand News (TN)