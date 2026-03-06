German Tourist Tasered After Naked Rampage on Koh Tao

KOH TAO — A German tourist was tasered by police after allegedly going on a bizarre rampage on the island of Koh Tao, during which he reportedly stole a mobile phone, a motorcycle, and a kayak before attempting to escape into the sea, authorities said.

Teen Arrested for Sexual Assault on Canadian Tourist on Koh Tao

Officers detained the man after confronting him while he was naked on Chalok Beach. He was later taken to hospital while police continue investigating complaints from several victims connected to the unusual sequence of events.

The Incident Begins

Authorities said the incident began outside a convenience store where the man reportedly approached a woman and asked for her contact details. When she refused, he allegedly pretended to check a map before suddenly grabbing her phone and fleeing the area. The theft prompted the woman to report to local police, triggering an island-wide search.

Escalating Thefts

Police said the situation escalated soon afterwards when the man allegedly stole a motorcycle before abandoning it and taking a kayak. Witnesses reported that he attempted to use the kayak to move away from the area along the island’s coastline. The unusual progression of alleged thefts prompted officers from Provincial Police Region 8 to expand their search around Koh Tao.

Water Confrontation

Officers deployed speedboats as part of the search operation and eventually located the suspect near Chalok Beach. Police body camera footage shows officers approaching as the man attempted to swim away from them in the sea. He later came ashore where officers confronted him while he was naked.

Taser Deployment

Police said they used a Taser after the suspect refused to comply with repeated orders to stop. One officer from the tactical squad of Provincial Police Region 8 explained that the non-lethal device was necessary to safely control the situation. “We used a Taser X7 to safely control the situation. Non-lethal equipment is extremely important in places like this,” the officer said.

Medical Assessment

Rescuers from Koh Tao assisted in detaining the man before transporting him to hospital for medical assessment. Authorities said he remains in police custody while investigators continue gathering statements from victims and witnesses.

Earlier Sighting

Local hotel receptionist Kotchakorn Baipimai said the man had earlier been seen following two women attempting to check into a hotel. She said the women appeared frightened and did not speak while the man tried to approach them. Baipimai told him to leave the premises before he eventually rode away on a motorbike.

Body of Myanmar Woman Found Floating near Koh Tao in Surat Thani

Ongoing Investigation

Police said several victims may need to come forward to formally file complaints as the investigation continues. Officers have not yet confirmed possible charges or released further details about the suspect’s condition. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and examining multiple complaints linked to the incident, stating that the full sequence of events is still being examined.

-Thailand News (TN)