Tortured Body of Hanged Foreigner Discovered in Pattaya

PATTAYA — A man found hanged outside a hotel in Pattaya had what appeared to be traces of torture on his body, police said on Thursday, raising suspicions of foul play in what initially appeared to be a suicide.

A motorist spotted the body at approximately 9 a.m. and alerted authorities. Responding officers from Pattaya police station found the body hanging from a rope fastened to a roof support at a motorcycle parking area outside a hotel near the Khao Talo railway track in tambon Nong Prue.

Unusual Circumstances

Police noted several anomalies at the scene that contradicted typical suicide cases. The loop of the rope was not tightened around the man’s neck in the manner usually seen in hangings. Instead, the loop was loosely around his neck while his left hand was grasping the rope, suggesting a potentially staged scene.

The man, who appeared to be of Chinese nationality, wore a dark blue T-shirt with small white flower patterns, elephant-patterned trousers, and white sneakers.

Evidence of Torture

The body showed traces of torture including bruises and marks consistent with electric shocks. A doctor who examined the scene initially assessed that the wounds had occurred before death, indicating the victim may have been subjected to severe mistreatment prior to being hanged.

No Identification

Police did not find any identification documents on the body, but officers discovered three Chinese-language letters in a trouser pocket. The contents of these letters have not been disclosed as investigators work to translate and analyze them for potential clues about the victim’s identity and the circumstances leading to his death.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched a full investigation into the death, treating it as a potential homicide given the torture evidence and unusual positioning of the rope. Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area, searching for witnesses, and attempting to identify the victim through the letters found on his person.

The case has raised concerns about violent crime in Pattaya’s tourist areas, though officials have not released any information about potential suspects or motives. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses and forensic examinations are completed.

