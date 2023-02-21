Body of Myanmar Woman Found Floating near Koh Tao in Surat Thani

February 21, 2023 TN
Koh Tao Sai Nuan Beach

Koh Tao Sai Nuan Beach. Photo: Whatsinaname.




The Royal Thai Navy reports they were notified by an unidentified local fisherman that a woman’s body was found floating about 12 nautical miles from Koh Tao Island. Near the body fishermen found about 20 gallon drums floating in the sea.

The Royal Thai Navy rescue team went to the area to recover the body and the body was later identified by officers as Miss. AYE PA PA KHAING, 39, Myanmar national.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



