Two Foreign Tourists Die in Van Crash on Chiang Mai-Pai Road
At 10:30 AM, on November 10th, 2023, Chiang Mai rescue teams received an accident report on a commuter van that had crashed into the roadside on the Chiang Mai – Pai road, Mae Taeng, Chiang Mai. There were two foreign tourist casualties and ten injuries reported.
The rescue teams were dispatched to the incident scene and found two unidentified foreign tourists dead and another 10 injuries involving both Thai and other nationalities. The wounded were transferred to Mae Taeng Hospital.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Kittisak Phalaharn
The Pattaya News