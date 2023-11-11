School Building Floor Collapses in Chonburi, Several Students Injured
At 4:00 PM, on November 9th, 2023, Phanat Nikhom police officers received a report on a building’s floor collapsing at Phanat Pittayakhan School, Phanat Nikhom, Chonburi. Many students suffered minor injuries.
Overloaded Truck Causes Concrete Collapse in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Rd
At the incident scene, a 47-year-old building had two stories with wooden floors and a flood two meters underneath the building. According to the report from Phanat Nikhom police officers, many students had slight abrasions and two students were transferred to the Phanat Nikhom hospital for back pain.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational