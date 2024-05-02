Mercedes-Benz 1124 fire truck

Ayutthaya chemical store fire forces hospital and community evacuations

A warehouse, storing toxic chemicals and industrial waste in the Phachi district of Ayutthaya, caught fire yesterday evening, forcing the evacuation of patients from the district hospital and people living in the vicinity of the warehouse.

Chemical warehouse explosions in Rayong prompt evacuations

Periodic explosions were heard during the blaze and a column of thick black smoke was seen rising into the sky in Village 2 of Phachi sub-district.

