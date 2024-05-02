Thailand expects summer thunderstorms likely Friday through Tuesday

Summer storms are expected to bring some relief from weeks of punishing heat from Friday through Tuesday, but people need to be on alert for high winds and hail, according to the Meteorological Department.

Widespread flooding, traffic gridlock as summer storm hits Bangkok

Winds from the West, Southeast and South are expected to reach extremely hot regions in the Central Plains and northern and northeastern regions of the country, it said on Thursday.

Chairith Yonpiam

BANGKOK POST

