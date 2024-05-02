Heavy rain in Patong Beach, Phuket

Thailand expects summer thunderstorms likely Friday through Tuesday

TN

Summer storms are expected to bring some relief from weeks of punishing heat from Friday through Tuesday, but people need to be on alert for high winds and hail, according to the Meteorological Department.

Widespread flooding, traffic gridlock as summer storm hits Bangkok

Winds from the West, Southeast and South are expected to reach extremely hot regions in the Central Plains and northern and northeastern regions of the country, it said on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chairith Yonpiam
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply