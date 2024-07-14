Thai Immigration Police, BMW 330e At Chachoengsao Immigration Office

Body found in Chachoengsao may be that of missing Chinese woman

TN

Police found decomposing human remains in a black plastic bag today, on an empty plot of land close to a housing estate in Bang Phra sub-district of Chachoengsao province.

Missing Chinese woman last seen on July 1st in Sukhumvit-Asoke area

The remains are thought to be those of a missing Chinese woman and they have been taken to the Police General Hospital in Bangkok for an autopsy and DNA test.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

