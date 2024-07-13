The BTS Skytrain running at night around buildings in Asoke, Bangkok.

Missing Chinese woman last seen on July 1st in Sukhumvit-Asoke area

A Chinese woman, who has been missing since early this month, was last seen on CCTV being picked up in a rented car, driven by a Chinese man, in the Sukhumvit-Asoke area of Bangkok at about 5pm on July 1st, according to Pol Maj-Gen Thiradet Thumsutee, commander of the Investigation Division of the Metropolitan Police.

He said that police have checked with the car rental company and were told that the Chinese man, identified as Qingyan Ma, rented the vehicle on June 30th, returning it on July 3rd. The man left Bangkok for Hong Kong on the same day.

