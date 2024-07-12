Immigration control, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Thailand to Offer 60-Day Visa-Free Entry to 93 Countries

BANGKOK, July 12 (TNA) – The Ministry of Interior of Thailand is set to announce a new visa exemption policy, granting 60-day visa-free stays for tourists from 93 countries and territories, effective July 15, 2024.

Thai Government Introduces Destination Visa for Digital Nomads and Long-Term Workers

This move aims to boost tourism and stimulate the country’s economy.

Traisulee Traisoranakul, Secretary to the Minister of Interior and spokesperson, revealed that the ministry has prepared four announcements to update visa measures, aligning with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s policy to drive tourism-based economic growth.

