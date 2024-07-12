Thai health officials on alert for possible spread of H5N1 bird flu

Public health officials in provinces bordering Cambodia, Sa Kaeo in particular, have been placed on alert for the possible spread of bird flu, after the Cambodian Public Health Ministry reported seven cases of H5N1 in the country.

Thai People Told Not to Panic about Bird Flu

Thai Public Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Opart Karnkawinpong said the latest bird flu case, which was reported on Monday, is a five-year-old girl living in Takeo province, who is believed to have contracted the disease from her 3-year-old brother.

By Thai PBS World

