Thai People Told Not to Panic about Bird Flu









BANKGOK, Feb 28 (TNA) – The Department of Health asks people not to panic about bird flu after an 11-year-old girl in Cambodia died from H5N1, the country’s first known human case in nine years.

The director – general of the Health Department, Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai said that the girl’s father was infected with the virus but was asymptomatic.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





