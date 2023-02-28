Thai People Told Not to Panic about Bird Flu
BANKGOK, Feb 28 (TNA) – The Department of Health asks people not to panic about bird flu after an 11-year-old girl in Cambodia died from H5N1, the country’s first known human case in nine years.
The director – general of the Health Department, Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai said that the girl’s father was infected with the virus but was asymptomatic.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.