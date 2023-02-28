Makha Bucha Day Returns Next Monday Along With Alcohol Sale Ban









Makha Bucha is an important religious day for Thai Buddhists. This year, it falls on next Monday, March 6th, which will be marked with many religious candle-lit ceremonies and gatherings. For those who do not follow Buddhist traditions, however, Makha Bucha is still recognized as a significant day, but mainly for its prohibition of alcohol sales.

The second most important Buddhist holiday in Thailand falls on the full moon day of the third lunar month, which usually falls in February or March. The day is an occasion for Thai Buddhists to pay homage to the Buddha and his teachings.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPNNational

