Makha Bucha day, one of the holiest Buddhist holidays, falls on this upcoming Wednesday, February 16th, in Thailand.

The day will be marked with many religious ceremonies and gatherings which have been allowed to continue this year despite Covid19 but with protective measures such as mask wearing and social distancing.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Nop Meechukhun

TPNNational

