February 14, 2022

Pattaya police start renewed crack down on illegal motorbike racing

Kawasaki Ninja 650R motorbike

Kawasaki Ninja 650R motorbike in the parking lot.




More than 100 motorbike racers from the Central and Northeast parts of Thailand reportedly gathered in the Pattaya area this past week, leading to Pattaya Police seizing 20 illegal motorbikes and initiating a crackdown.

A team from the Pattaya City Police led by Colonel Kunlachart Kunlachai cracked down on motorbike racers near Pattaya Beach on February 12th.

