Mentally-ill man arrested after knife attack school attack in Chaiyaphum

TN November 22, 2023 0
Thai school

School in Thailand. Photo: Peggy Marco (Pixabay).

CHAIYAPHUM: Police arrested a mentally-ill man after he entered a primary school carrying a big knife and slightly injured a teacher during morning assembly on Wednesday morning.

Teacher killed and two others injured after suspected terrorist knife attack in France

The incident occurred about 8am at Ban Namphu Hinlard School for kindergarteners and grades 1-6 in tambon Thung Na Lao of Khon San district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Makkawan Wannakul
BANGKOK POST

