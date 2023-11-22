Mentally-ill man arrested after knife attack school attack in Chaiyaphum
CHAIYAPHUM: Police arrested a mentally-ill man after he entered a primary school carrying a big knife and slightly injured a teacher during morning assembly on Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred about 8am at Ban Namphu Hinlard School for kindergarteners and grades 1-6 in tambon Thung Na Lao of Khon San district.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Makkawan Wannakul
BANGKOK POST