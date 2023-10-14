Teacher killed and two others injured after suspected terrorist knife attack in France

On Friday a stabbing took place in a high school in the French city of Arras (in the north of the country) that left one teacher dead and two others wounded. According to the French media Le Figaro, the assailant – a former student – would have entered the school and would have slit the teacher’s throat while shouting “Allahu Akbar” (God is the greatest).

The events took place at 11.00 a.m. Police sources have indicated to BFMTV that the stabbed was a teacher, while the school principal is one of the wounded, and that his condition is serious. According to the above-mentioned media, the third victim is a technician of the center, whose life is in danger.

The assailant, aged about 20 and of Chechen origin, was being followed by the secret services for his links with Islamic fundamentalism. As a result, the National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT) has announced in a statement that it has taken over the investigation on charges of terrorist murder, attempted terrorist murder and terrorist association to prepare attacks.

Shortly after the incident, a video recorded from the windows of the school itself has quickly circulated on social networks. In the images it can be seen how the attacker, armed with a knife, is assaulting different people in the courtyard of the establishment. “It’s the vice-principal,” can be heard in the clip.

The French Minister of Education, Gabriel Attal, has given instructions for the immediate reinforcement of security in schools in the wake of the murder. In a message made public by his department, he called for “all necessary measures” to be taken to “reinforce the security of all schools” in the country.

Since last Saturday, when the Hamas terrorist offensive on Israeli territory began, France had increased its security measures in 500 synagogues and Jewish schools in the country.

Meanwhile, in Germany, the Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser, convened a meeting to analyze the situation and reinforce security measures in the country. In the United States, security measures have been reinforced at the Capitol, although there is no evidence of threats.

In Spain, as in France, measures have been taken to reinforce security since the attack perpetrated by Hamas last Saturday. In cities such as Madrid or Barcelona, surveillance has been redoubled in synagogues, schools, kindergartens and other Israeli buildings, in order to avoid possible attacks.

This event has some similarities with the murder on October 16, 2020 of Professor Samuel Paty, in the vicinity of the school where he taught in Conflans Sainte Honorine, in the Paris region, by a Chechen fundamentalist terrorist who had taken refuge with his family in France.

