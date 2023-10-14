Two Wild Elephants Electrocuted to Death by Electric Fence in Surat Thani

Two wild elephants in Surat Thani province were electrocuted to death when they came into contact with an electric fence erected by a durian orchard farmer in the area.

The unfortunate elephants, estimated to be 20 to 25-years-old and another 30 to 35-years-old, were found dead in the Tai Rom Yen National Park in the southern Thailand district of Kanchanadit, Surat Thani, on October 12th at 11 AM.

