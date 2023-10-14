Two Wild Elephants Electrocuted to Death by Electric Fence in Surat Thani

Elephant trunks

Elephant trunks. Photo: nickharder (Pixabay).

Two wild elephants in Surat Thani province were electrocuted to death when they came into contact with an electric fence erected by a durian orchard farmer in the area.

Two elephants rescued from sink hole in Kanchanaburi forest

The unfortunate elephants, estimated to be 20 to 25-years-old and another 30 to 35-years-old, were found dead in the Tai Rom Yen National Park in the southern Thailand district of Kanchanadit, Surat Thani, on October 12th at 11 AM.

