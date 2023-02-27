Two elephants rescued from sink hole in Kanchanaburi forest









A backhoe and a team of veterinarians in a forest in Thong Pha Phum district of Kanchanaburi province have helped an elephant and its calf to get out of sink hole, in which they had become trapped.

Officials of the Lam Khlong Ngu National Park were informed by villagers yesterday (Sunday) that they found the two pachyderms trapped in a hole in Khao Bo Rae national forest reserve in Chalae sub-district, which is outside the territory of the national park.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

