Two elephants rescued from sink hole in Kanchanaburi forest

February 27, 2023 TN
Asian elephantnts in Thailand

Asian elephantnts in Thailand. Photo: Hippo px.




A backhoe and a team of veterinarians in a forest in Thong Pha Phum district of Kanchanaburi province have helped an elephant and its calf to get out of sink hole, in which they had become trapped.

Officials of the Lam Khlong Ngu National Park were informed by villagers yesterday (Sunday) that they found the two pachyderms trapped in a hole in Khao Bo Rae national forest reserve in Chalae sub-district, which is outside the territory of the national park.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

