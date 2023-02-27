Fire Destroys Diving Tour Boat in Phang Nga
A fire has destroyed a diving tour boat parked at a pier in the Tai Mueang district.
The Phang Nga Public Relations Team told the Phuket Express that the fire began on a boat at 8:10 P.M. on Sunday (February 26th). The boat was parked at the Sa Phan Poon Pier in the Baan Tap Lamu, Lam Ken sub-district.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
