Suvarnabhumi Airport Targets Top Ranking in 2025

BANGKOK (NNT) – Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) has said it remains optimistic that Suvarnabhumi Airport will be ranked among the top 50 airports globally by next year. Over the past decade, numerous enhancements have been made to the airport’s facilities and services, boosting its ranking from 68th in 2023 to 58th in 2024 in the World’s Best Airports rankings by Skytrax.

According to AOT Director Kerati Kijmanawat, one significant upgrade contributing to this improvement is the recent opening of the Midfield Satellite 1 terminal in September 2023, which increased the airport’s annual passenger handling capacity from 45 million to 60 million.

