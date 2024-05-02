Four stranded French divers rescued off Sattahip

Four French divers were rescued on Thursday after being stranded on an island off Sattahip in Chon Buri overnight after their boat broke free of its mooring and floated away.
The men boarded a rented boat at Jomtien beach to go to Koh Manwichai at 8am on Wednesday. The boat was spotted floating in the sea off Koh Sichang on Thursday with nobody onboard.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
