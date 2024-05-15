Koh Samui Launches Culinary Campaign to Boost Tourism

SURAT THANI (NNT) – Koh Samui has launched a culinary campaign to highlight its status as Thailand’s leading wellness destination, with an initiative called “SAMUI SAVOR, Beyond Boarding Pass, Beyond healthy…through taste.” The campaign is a collaborative effort involving Bangkok Airways, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and various local partners.

The promotion offers discounts to visitors who show their boarding pass at any of the 42 participating restaurants on the island and the chance to win domestic flight tickets. The initiative spans a broad spectrum of dining options, from Michelin Guide-endorsed fine dining establishments to local eateries, cafés, and health-centric food outlets.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Krajangwit Johjit

National News Bureau of Thailand

