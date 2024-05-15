Monk Arrested for Evading Gas Payment and Drug Possession in Maha Sarakham

On May 14th, 2024, Mueang Maha Sarakham police officers received a report from a gas station manager of a monk in a truck allegedly evading a 1,300 baht gas payment in Kantharawichai, Maha Sarakham.
Wanted Indian suspect Arrested in Maha Sarakham With 1,273 Days of Overstay
Mueang Maha Sarakham police and relevant officers were dispatched to pursue the suspect heading to Mueang Maha Sarakham. It was reported that one police officer on a motorbike was hit and had his right leg’s bone fractured.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational
+ There are no commentsAdd yours