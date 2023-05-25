Wanted Indian suspect Arrested in Maha Sarakham With 1,273 Days of Overstay
A wanted Indian suspect was arrested near a resort in Maha Sarakham with 1,273 days of overstay.
The Maha Sarakham Immigration told the local Thai press that this week they have arrested MR. AJIT YADOV, 28, an Indian national near a resort in the Nong Sang sub-district in the Wapi Pathum district.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational
