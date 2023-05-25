Wanted Indian suspect Arrested in Maha Sarakham With 1,273 Days of Overstay

Kosum Phisai District, Maha Sarakham, Isan

Hua Khwang in Kosum Phisai District, Maha Sarakham Province. Photo: Narupon Oat.




A wanted Indian suspect was arrested near a resort in Maha Sarakham with 1,273 days of overstay.

The Maha Sarakham Immigration told the local Thai press that this week they have arrested MR. AJIT YADOV, 28, an Indian national near a resort in the Nong Sang sub-district in the Wapi Pathum district.

