PM Prayut Visits Storm Victims in Phichit









PHICHIT, May 24 (TNA) – Caretaker Prime Minister and Denfense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha has visited storm victims in Phichit after seven people were killed and 18 others were injured in a school roof collapse, caused by a windstorm on Monday.

Gen Prayut, accompanied by Interior Minister and Education Minister went to the Wat Noen Por School where the entire structure of the open-sided sports field with metal roofing was struck by strong wind and collapsed, killing seven people including four students.

