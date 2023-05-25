PM Prayut Visits Storm Victims in Phichit

TN May 25, 2023 0
Crocodile-sculpture in Phichit

Huge crocodile sculpture in Phichit. Photo: Grossbildjaeger.




PHICHIT, May 24 (TNA) – Caretaker Prime Minister and Denfense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha has visited storm victims in Phichit after seven people were killed and 18 others were injured in a school roof collapse, caused by a windstorm on Monday.

School Roof Collapses During Storm in Phichit Killing 7 People

Gen Prayut, accompanied by Interior Minister and Education Minister went to the Wat Noen Por School where the entire structure of the open-sided sports field with metal roofing was struck by strong wind and collapsed, killing seven people including four students.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Traffic signs in Kanchanaburi

Illegal migrants caught on western border in Kanchanaburi

TN May 24, 2023 0
Highway 1 in Amphoe Ko Kha, Lampang

Two Chinese Nationals Injured After SUV Crash in Lampang

TN May 23, 2023 0
Phichit railway. station.

School Roof Collapses During Storm in Phichit Killing 7 People

TN May 23, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Cannabis drink

Move Forward Party ensures protection for cannabis growers, sellers

TN May 25, 2023 0
COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Diagnostic

Public advised to keep their guard up as COVID-19 resurges

TN May 25, 2023 0
Crocodile-sculpture in Phichit

PM Prayut Visits Storm Victims in Phichit

TN May 25, 2023 0
Kosum Phisai District, Maha Sarakham, Isan

Wanted Indian suspect Arrested in Maha Sarakham With 1,273 Days of Overstay

TN May 25, 2023 0
Gold Shop in Thailand

2 robberies of gold ornaments worth over B7m in Bangkok and Samut Prakan

TN May 25, 2023 0