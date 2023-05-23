School Roof Collapses During Storm in Phichit Killing 7 People

Phichit railway. station.

Phichit railway. station. Photo: First phattarapol.




PHICHIT, May 23 (TNA) – Seven people were killed and 18 others were injured when strong winds from a rainstorm caused a dome roof a school’s multi-use building to collapse in Phichit province.

The disaster happened at about 7 pm at the Wat Noen Por School when students and parents were sheltering from the rain inside the building.

Five students, a football coach and a janitor were killed in the incident.

