Security beefed-up at Thai parliament in Bangkok ahead of planned rally

The new Thailand's parliament under construction in Bangkok. It is called Sappaya-Sapasathan. Photo: Supanut Arunoprayote. CC BY-SA 4.0.









Police have increased security around the parliament building today (Tuesday), ahead of a planned rally organised by the “United Front for Thammasat and Demonstration” (UFTD), intended to pressure senators to vote for Move Forward party leader Pita Limjaroenrat as Thailand’s 30th prime minister.

MP Investigated for Playing Card Games in Parliament Building

The Senate is holding a special session today to consider the approval of nominees to fill vacant posts at the National Anti-Corruption Commission, the Election Commission and the Audit Council.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





