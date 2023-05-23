Security beefed-up at Thai parliament in Bangkok ahead of planned rally

TN May 23, 2023 0
The new Thailand's parliament under construction in Bangkok. It is called Sappaya-Sapasathan

The new Thailand's parliament under construction in Bangkok. It is called Sappaya-Sapasathan. Photo: Supanut Arunoprayote. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Police have increased security around the parliament building today (Tuesday), ahead of a planned rally organised by the “United Front for Thammasat and Demonstration” (UFTD), intended to pressure senators to vote for Move Forward party leader Pita Limjaroenrat as Thailand’s 30th prime minister.

MP Investigated for Playing Card Games in Parliament Building

The Senate is holding a special session today to consider the approval of nominees to fill vacant posts at the National Anti-Corruption Commission, the Election Commission and the Audit Council.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



