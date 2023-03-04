MP Investigated for Playing Card Games in Parliament Building

Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand in Bangkok. Photo: P Phongsakon. CC BY-SA 4.0.









BANGKOK (NNT) – An investigation is set to be launched into a Member of Parliament (MP), who is alleged to have engaged in illegal gambling activities in his office within the parliament building.

Parliament President Chuan Leekpai has announced that the MP in question will be probed to determine whether he has violated the House’s code of ethics.

The complaint was filed by the Association for the Protection of the Constitution’s Secretary-General, Srisuwan Janya, alleging that the MP had been playing card games for money with three fellow MPs on January 11th.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

