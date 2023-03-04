Australian and Myanmar Tourists in Krabi Rescued after Long-Tail Boat Engine Malfunction









An Australian and a Myanmar tourist have been rescued after a long-tailed boat engine was malfunctioned near an island in Krabi.

The Krabi Marine Police told the Phuket Express this week they were notified of the incident by a long-tailed boat captain, Mr. Jamnean Butmueangm, 56. He told police that the long-tailed boat engine was loosened from the boat in the strong waves and was unable to control the boat.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

