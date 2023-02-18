Modified Krabi Long-tail Boats Capsize Three Times in Two Months With Two Deaths and Many Injured

February 18, 2023 TN
Karsts in Krabi province

Karsts in Krabi province viewed form a long tail boat. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




The Krabi Marine Office has called in about 80 long-tail boats in Krabi which were modified by adding roofs after three long-tail boats capsized with two deaths and many people injured in two months.

The director of the Krabi Marine Office Mr. Mana Nuanwan told the Phuket Express yesterday (February 16th) that the three long-tail boats involved in the above three incidents had all been modified by adding roofs for VIP services.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Paluru, Su-ngai Padi District in Narathiwat

Policeman Allegedly Shoots His Wife to Death in Narathiwat

February 18, 2023 TN
Road signs in Ratchaburi

Arabic-speaking naked man vandalizes shop in Ratchaburi

February 17, 2023 TN
Masjid Narathiwat Central Mosque

Buddhist abbot’s visit to Islamic school sparks uproar

February 16, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Tuk-tuk Taxi In Phuket

Foreign gangs accused of stealing local jobs in Phuket

February 18, 2023 TN
Skyline and City View of Bangkok

Thai immigration police search house of Shanxi Province Association president

February 18, 2023 TN
Cabinet Meeting with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House

Prayut says House to be dissolved before end of its four-year tenure

February 18, 2023 TN
Bar girls in Walking Street, Pattaya

Pattaya Gogo Bar Raided for Alleged Violation of Legal Closing Times and Alleged Human Trafficking

February 18, 2023 TN
Sai Mai and Don Mueang traffic sign in Bangkok

Five Thai Excise Department officials suspended for alleged extortion

February 18, 2023 TN