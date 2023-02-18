Modified Krabi Long-tail Boats Capsize Three Times in Two Months With Two Deaths and Many Injured









The Krabi Marine Office has called in about 80 long-tail boats in Krabi which were modified by adding roofs after three long-tail boats capsized with two deaths and many people injured in two months.

The director of the Krabi Marine Office Mr. Mana Nuanwan told the Phuket Express yesterday (February 16th) that the three long-tail boats involved in the above three incidents had all been modified by adding roofs for VIP services.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





