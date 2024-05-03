Bo Phut Beach in Koh Samui

Thai housekeeper inherits fortune from French employer in Koh Samui

SURAT THANI, May 3 (TNA) – A French woman shot herself dead in Surat Thani, leaving her estate to her Thai housekeeper, who had worked with her for 17 years.

The incident occurred on April 29. Police from Koh Samui station investigated the shooting at a residence in Koh Samui district, Surat Thani province.

At the scene, a pool villa, the body of 59-year-old Catherine, a French national, was found with a gunshot wound to the left temple, with the bullet exiting on the right.

