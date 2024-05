PHUKET: A Briton was arrested after a small amount of cocaine was found inside his passport at Phuket airport on Thursday.

Police said on Friday that immigration officers arrested J. L. S., 29, after discovering a sachet containing 0.42 grammes of cocaine inside his passport at the inbound passenger terminal around 7pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

