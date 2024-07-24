Australian Father Seeks Help to Find Missing Son in Phuket

Phuket – An Australian father is urgently seeking assistance to locate his missing son, who is believed to be in Phuket.

Mrs. Roongnapa Putkaew, President of the Phuket Lawyer Council, informed the Phuket Express that on Tuesday (July 23rd), a volunteer lawyer at the Chalong Police Station received a formal assistance request from Mr. Darren Stephen Cramer, a 55-year-old Australian national. Mr. Cramer has traveled from Australia to Phuket in search of his son, Mr. Kieran James Cramer, 28.

