Thailand signals another U-turn on cannabis

Thailand will work towards controlling the use of cannabis through legislation instead of re-listing it as a narcotic, according to Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, signalling yet another policy U-turn.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin now agreed that legislation was the appropriate step to take, Mr Anutin said on Tuesday.

