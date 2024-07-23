Thailand signals another U-turn on cannabis

Thailand will work towards controlling the use of cannabis through legislation instead of re-listing it as a narcotic, according to Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, signalling yet another policy U-turn.

Bhumjaithai Party Reaffirms Stance on Cannabis in Thailand, Opposing Recriminalization

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin now agreed that legislation was the appropriate step to take, Mr Anutin said on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

