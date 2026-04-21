Former Abbot of Wat Rai Khing Jailed for 50 Years Over 2 Billion Baht Fraud

NAKHON PATHOM — The former abbot of one of Thailand’s most well-known temples has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for conspiring with other defendants to embezzle approximately 2 billion baht from temple funds, in a corruption case that has shaken public confidence in the country’s Buddhist clergy.

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The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases also ordered 70-year-old Yaem Intrangkrungkao, formerly known as Phra Dharma Wachiranuwat, to return 28 million baht to the temple. The sentence represents a dramatic fall from grace for a man who was once revered by thousands of devotees who flocked to Wat Rai Khing in Nakhon Pathom province.

After examining the evidence, the court sentenced four other defendants in connection with the sprawling fraud. A woman identified as Aranyawan, described as an online gambling broker, along with former monk Maha Ekphot and Petty Officer First Class Chatchai, who received transferred funds on behalf of the former abbot, were each sentenced to eight years in prison. Another defendant, Patcharaporn, described as a close associate of the former abbot who managed rental operations within the temple, was acquitted due to insufficient evidence linking her to the conspiracy.

2 billion baht from temple funds was spent on online gambling and a woman. Court sentences EX-Wat Rai Khing abbot “Thid Yaem”to 50 years in prison. Read more: https://t.co/mK1iJA7oZh pic.twitter.com/Mg3WKXT50E — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) April 21, 2026

The case dates back to mid-2025, following complaints calling for an investigation into Wat Rai Khing’s finances after suspicious activities were discovered. The complaints suggested that the abbot had engaged in systematic corruption by misappropriating temple donation funds for improper personal purposes. In response, officers from the Central Investigation Bureau went undercover as monks to examine the temple’s operations and the abbot’s financial management from within, an unusual step that underscored the seriousness of the allegations.

Investigators uncovered evidence that the former abbot had spent both temple and foundation funds on non-temple-related expenses between 2021 and 2024, totalling more than 2 billion baht. Financial records showed that more than 63 million baht was transferred to Aranyawan’s account, over 113 million baht to the account of Maha Ekphot, a monk affiliated with the temple, and another 63 million baht to Chatchai’s account. All of these transactions were ultimately linked to bank accounts associated with online gambling websites, suggesting that donations intended for the temple were instead funneled into illegal betting operations.

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The once-revered abbot was defrocked in mid-May last year, stripping him of his monastic title and robes before he could face criminal proceedings. The 50-year prison sentence, handed down by the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, reflects the severity of the offences and the massive scale of the fraud. For the thousands of devotees who trusted the former abbot with their donations, the verdict brings a measure of justice—but also a lingering sense of betrayal. A man who was supposed to embody spiritual virtue instead used his position to line his own pockets and fund illegal gambling, leaving a stain on one of Thailand’s most respected temples.

-Thailand News (TN)