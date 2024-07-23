Yellow cab refueling at a PTT service station in Thailand.

Thai Cabinet maintains current electricity and diesel prices

TN

The Cabinet endorsed the Ministry of Energy’s proposal today, to maintain the electricity price for September through December at 4.18 baht/unit for households and businesses.

Cabinet freezes diesel and cooking gas prices for 3 months, raises electricity price

Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga said, however, that smaller households, which use fewer than 300 units of power per month, will be charged 3.99 baht/unit.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com/

By Thai PBS World

