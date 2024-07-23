Thai Cabinet maintains current electricity and diesel prices

The Cabinet endorsed the Ministry of Energy’s proposal today, to maintain the electricity price for September through December at 4.18 baht/unit for households and businesses.
Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga said, however, that smaller households, which use fewer than 300 units of power per month, will be charged 3.99 baht/unit.
By Thai PBS World
