62-Year-Old British Tourist Dies After Venturing Into Sea Off Pattaya

PATTAYA — A 62-year-old British tourist has died after being pulled from the sea off Pattaya Beach Road on the late afternoon of April 21, 2026, despite desperate resuscitation efforts by emergency responders and hospital staff.

British Man, 75, Dies After Being Swept Out to Sea While Swimming in Hua Hin

Emergency services were called to the scene in front of a shopping mall along Pattaya Beach Road following reports that a man had been found unconscious in the water. According to witness accounts, the tourist had been seen resting on the beach during the afternoon before deciding to enter the sea. A jet ski rental operator, aged 25, told police that the man waded approximately five to six metres from the shore and initially appeared to be fine, speaking normally to others in the water. Moments later, however, he appeared to faint and was seen floating face-down as bystanders rushed to help.

Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue foundation arrived alongside medical teams and police from Pattaya City Police Station. They carried out cardiopulmonary resuscitation attempts on the beach, with paramedics working frantically to revive the unconscious man. He was then transferred by ambulance, with CPR continuing en route to the hospital. Despite prolonged and determined resuscitation efforts, the man, identified only as G. H. C., was pronounced dead after arrival.

Police said officers are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the death, including witness statements and findings from the scene. Investigations are continuing to establish the precise cause of death, with authorities considering possibilities such as a medical episode, cardiac arrest or drowning. The British embassy has been informed, and consular officials are expected to provide assistance to the victim’s family.

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The incident serves as a tragic reminder of the unpredictable dangers of the sea, even in calm conditions and shallow water. A man who had come to Pattaya for rest and relaxation instead met his end just metres from shore, with the sounds of the city continuing around him as rescuers fought to save his life. For his family back in Britain, the news will come as a devastating shock, and for those who witnessed the sudden turn of events, the image of a tourist fainting into the waves will not soon fade.

-Thailand News (TN)