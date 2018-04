A Russian female tourist was yesterday (Apr 11) rescued by jetski rescuers at Chaweng beach in Koh Samui after she was sucked into the sea by strong waves and was almost exhausted trying to swim back to shore.

According to jetski rescuers on the beach, they heard the Russian tourist, identified later as Alla Khanee, crying for help as she was trying to swim back to shore amid the strong waves.

By Thai PBS