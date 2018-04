PHANGNGA: Two speedboats caught fire at a pier in Thai Muang district on Wednesday, with three boat attendants injured.

Police received reports on the boat incident at the Por Duang Thaweeporn 1 pier in tambon Thab Lamu at about 11am, said Pol Cap Jaran Srirak from the Thai Muang police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ACHADTAYA CHUENNIRAN

BANGKOK POST