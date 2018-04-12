Young Finnish Tourist falls from Pattaya hotel, seriously injured

CHON BURI: A young Finnish man was seriously hurt after falling from the fourth floor of a small hotel in the beach city of Pattaya on Wednesday afternoon. The man, Mr. H. M. V. S., 33 years of age, was found lying on the ground with head injuries and multiple bruises in a narrow gap between Arya hotel and a nearby beer bar.

A staffer at the hotel front desk stated Mr. S. checked into the hotel earlier yesterday, Wednesday the 11th, in the morning alone and showed no signs of acting strangely or drunk, however, did not emerge from his room.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News