Thursday, April 12, 2018
Home > Pattaya > Young Finnish Tourist falls from Pattaya hotel, seriously injured

Young Finnish Tourist falls from Pattaya hotel, seriously injured

Pattaya Beach road with city skyline
TN Pattaya 0

CHON BURI: A young Finnish man was seriously hurt after falling from the fourth floor of a small hotel in the beach city of Pattaya on Wednesday afternoon. The man, Mr. H. M. V. S., 33 years of age, was found lying on the ground with head injuries and multiple bruises in a narrow gap between Arya hotel and a nearby beer bar.

A staffer at the hotel front desk stated Mr. S. checked into the hotel earlier yesterday, Wednesday the 11th, in the morning alone and showed no signs of acting strangely or drunk, however, did not emerge from his room.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Police Closing In On Bang Saen Parking Lot Killer

Breaking News

Nigerian suspect arrested following drug sting in Central Pattaya

Breaking News

Street Robbery Gang targeting foreigners caught by Pattaya Police

Leave a Reply