Motorized Suitcase Rider Sparks Road Safety Fears in Phuket

PHUKET, Thailand – A female tourist has sparked widespread safety concerns after being filmed riding a motorized suitcase along a busy public road in Phuket, prompting warnings from locals about the severe risks of navigating the resort island’s traffic on unconventional personal transport devices.

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The incident, which was broadcast by local television media on Tuesday, August 4, occurred in the Karon subdistrict of Mueang district as the unidentified woman traveled toward Kata Beach. Video footage captured the tourist calmly riding the motorized luggage in the street, stopping at traffic lights, and crossing intersections rather than utilizing the pedestrian footpaths. Although traffic was relatively light at the time of the recording, the route is typically heavily congested with cars, motorcycles, and tour buses, particularly during peak hours.

The unusual sight quickly drew criticism from local residents and online viewers, who warned that utilizing a suitcase as a road vehicle creates a substantial hazard. Critics pointed out that the low profile and slow speed of the device make it difficult for drivers of larger vehicles to see, significantly increasing the likelihood of a collision. Observers noted that a rider could easily lose balance or suffer severe injuries if struck by passing traffic on Phuket’s notoriously challenging tourist routes.

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In response to the viral footage, community members have urged hospitality businesses and tourism agencies to provide more robust road safety briefings to foreign arrivals. While electric rideable suitcases have gained popularity in recent years for navigating large airport terminals, their use on public thoroughfares remains highly restricted in many jurisdictions. In several countries, these devices are legally classified as powered transporters, subjecting them to the same stringent traffic regulations as motor vehicles. This classification typically prohibits their operation on public roads, pavements, and cycle lanes without proper licensing and safety equipment, restricting their legal use strictly to private property with the owner’s permission.

-Thailand News (TN)