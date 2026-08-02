Woman Arrested for Murder and Beheading of Mother-in-Law in Phuket

PHUKET, Thailand – A 36-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly killing and beheading her 74-year-old mother-in-law during a domestic dispute at their home in Phuket’s Muang district on Saturday morning.

Expat arrested for stabbing mother-in-law to death in Chiang Mai

Police and forensic investigators responded to a residence in Tambon Chalong at approximately 9:15 a.m. following alerts from concerned neighbors. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of the victim, identified as Chantra, lying in a pool of blood. A preliminary examination revealed that the elderly woman had sustained multiple sharp-force injuries to her body and face.

According to initial investigations, the victim was alone in the house with her daughter-in-law, identified as Sriwan, when a heated argument escalated into severe violence. Authorities report that the suspect assaulted the elderly woman, causing her to fall, before repeatedly attacking her with a knife and ultimately beheading her. Officers found the suspect hiding in the home’s bathroom and took her into custody at the scene.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested after her 74-year-old mother-in-law was killed and beheaded following a domestic dispute at a house in Muang district of Phuket on Saturday. Listen to or read full story in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/fsB7rON299 — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) August 1, 2026

The victim’s husband, who was in Bangkok at the time of the incident, was notified of his mother’s death upon his arrival at Phuket International Airport. He informed investigators that the suspect had been receiving regular psychiatric treatment since 2016. He also noted that the three family members had lived together in the residence for approximately a decade, during which time his wife had regularly cared for his mother, assisting with meals and daily personal needs.

Man stabs his wife and mother-in-law to death then kills himself

Forensic officers and a duty physician have conducted a thorough examination of the crime scene and initiated a preliminary post-mortem investigation. Phuket provincial police commander Pol Maj Gen Sinlert Sukhum confirmed that the suspect has been formally charged with murder and will face full legal proceedings as the investigation continues.

-Thailand News (TN)