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Fire Engulfs Three-Storey Restaurant and Spa in Phuket’s Karon District

PHUKET, Thailand – A fire broke out on Monday morning in Phuket’s Karon district, completely destroying a three-storey commercial building that housed a hotel restaurant and a wellness spa. Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident.

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The structure accommodated the KIRI Restaurant on its first and second floors, which provided breakfast services for guests of the nearby Sugar Marina Hotel in Kata. The third floor was occupied by the Pinewood Massage Onsen Spa. According to Pol Lt Col Narutpon Kaewlae, the chief investigator at the Karon police station, the blaze reportedly ignited when a light bulb near an elevator exploded.

Although restaurant staff immediately attempted to suppress the initial flames using multiple fire extinguishers, the fire spread rapidly throughout the building. The intensity of the blaze was exacerbated by the presence of highly combustible materials on the upper levels, including large quantities of fabrics and cushions utilized by the spa operations.

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Emergency responders arrived promptly and managed to bring the fire under control within approximately twenty minutes. While the building sustained considerable structural damage and a full assessment of the financial losses is still pending, authorities confirmed that all occupants and staff evacuated safely. Police investigators are currently examining the scene to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the incident.

-Thailand News (TN)

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Thailand News delivers the latest updates and in-depth coverage on all things Thailand. We offer a wide array of topics, including breaking news, politics, tourism, business, culture, lifestyle, and entertainment. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

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