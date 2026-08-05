Thai Woman Molested by Pakistani Man on Dubai-Bangkok Flight

BANGKOK, Thailand – A Pakistani tourist has been denied entry into Thailand and taken into police custody following allegations that he sexually assaulted a sleeping Thai mother on a flight from Dubai to Bangkok. The 30-year-old suspect, identified as Raza Ali, was removed from the aircraft by tourist police and immigration officers upon landing at Don Mueang International Airport.

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The incident reportedly occurred aboard flight FZ-1583 while the aircraft was en route to the Thai capital. The 33-year-old victim, who was traveling with her four-year-old daughter after a trip to Italy, stated that she had taken sleeping medication to adjust her body clock. While she slept beneath a blanket with her child on her lap, she awoke to find the man seated beside her allegedly touching her inappropriately and performing a sexual act. The passenger later discovered bodily fluids on her clothing and observed the suspect pretending to adjust his seatback entertainment screen while repeatedly looking in her direction.

Rather than causing a disturbance mid-air, the woman waited until the aircraft landed to alert the cabin crew. A Thai flight attendant subsequently confirmed the presence of stains on the victim’s trousers. When confronted by the crew, the suspect initially denied the allegations before reportedly breaking down in tears and kneeling to ask for forgiveness. Several individuals accompanying the suspect, believed to be part of a Pakistani tour group, allegedly pressured the victim to drop the matter. The cabin crew refused to treat the situation as a private dispute and safely separated the victim’s child, placing her in the care of the flight captain to shield her from the confrontation.

Following his removal from the plane, the suspect was transferred to the Don Mueang district police station, and immigration authorities officially denied him entry into the country. Police Lieutenant Colonel Chamnanyut Konkong indicated that officers would initially seek mediation between the parties, describing it as standard procedure. The victim, however, has filed a formal police report and expressed her firm intention to press criminal charges and pursue financial compensation.

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By publicly waiving her right to anonymity, the mother stated she hopes to empower other women, particularly those traveling alone, to report suspected abuse without feeling embarrassment. She emphasized that long-haul passengers are often highly vulnerable while sleeping and urged both travelers and airlines to remain vigilant regarding in-flight safety and the protection of solo female passengers.

-Thailand News (TN)