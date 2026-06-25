Pakistani Suspect Arrested in Pattaya Herbal Scam Bust

PATTAYA, Thailand — Immigration authorities in Chonburi province have arrested a Pakistani national allegedly operating as a street broker in a widespread herbal product scam targeting foreign tourists in Pattaya. The latest apprehension is part of a continued, intelligence-led crackdown on a transnational syndicate that lures visitors into purchasing overpriced health products using deceptive marketing tactics.

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The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Muhammad Ibrahim, was taken into custody following an operation linked to earlier arrests made by the Immigration Bureau in Chonburi. Investigators determined that Ibrahim was actively facilitating the sale of herbal products promoted with exaggerated claims, including the promise of “hair up, belly down” results, at a newly opened shop in the city. For his role in steering customers into the establishment, he was reportedly receiving a 20 percent commission, amounting to 1,600 baht per successful solicitation.

During the raid, authorities also identified two Thai women who were managing the sales operations inside the premises. Although the staff initially denied involvement in the illicit scheme, they later retracted their statements after investigators presented them with concrete evidence of the fraudulent activities. Ibrahim, who was found to be residing in Thailand on a 90-day visa linked to a registered company in Bangkok, has been formally charged with working as a foreign national beyond the scope of his authorized permissions. He was processed at Pattaya Immigration before being handed over to the Pattaya City Police Station for formal legal proceedings.

Pattaya Thailand just witnessed peak Indo-Pak Diplomacy over Fairness Cream: Pakistani tried to scam Indian with instant fairness cream.

Multiple mutual scam attempts failed, then turned into instant street fist fight along with thai lady. Even fellow scammers can’t trust each… pic.twitter.com/GEPxFXRrIr — Dᴇɴɴɪs Tʜᴇ Mᴇɴᴀᴄᴇ (@Insolent_Bandit) June 17, 2026

This recent arrest stems from a major enforcement action on June 19, during which immigration officers detained six other Pakistani suspects involved in the same deceptive network. That initial operation targeted a group utilizing aggressive street solicitation tactics around Pattaya, specifically approaching tourists who appeared overweight or bald and encouraging them to visit a shop located at the Runway Market on Pattaya Second Road.

Following the initial crackdown, police maintained continuous surveillance and intelligence-led monitoring due to concerns that the syndicate was rapidly adapting and expanding its operations. Officers soon observed that the network had opened a new outlet in the same vicinity and was still actively drawing in foreign tourists using targeted approaches based on their physical appearance. Authorities emphasized that these predatory business practices are considered highly damaging to Pattaya’s international tourism image, prompting the decision to pursue ongoing enforcement actions until the network is fully dismantled.

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The investigation remains active as authorities continue to examine possible links to wider criminal networks operating within the area. Officials are also conducting comprehensive assessments to ensure strict compliance with Thai immigration and labor regulations among foreign nationals residing in the region.

-Thailand News (TN)