Australian Tourists Hit by Pattaya Herbal Scam; Police Eye Foreign Sellers

PATTAYA, Thailand — Two Australian tourists have reported being deceived into purchasing overpriced herbal coffee products in Pattaya, prompting a formal police investigation and highlighting ongoing concerns regarding alleged scams targeting foreign visitors in the coastal city.

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The incident was reported to Pattaya City Police at approximately 6:10 p.m. on June 18, 2026. The victims, identified as 56-year-old Henry Reddy and 29-year-old Sam Alsuhery, were approached by two foreign men wearing red and black shirts while in the Pattaya Second Road area. The strangers engaged the tourists in conversation before directing them to a herbal products shop located inside a local market.

Inside the establishment, the sellers initially offered the herbal slimming coffee for 4,600 baht. However, the price was progressively inflated during the transaction, ultimately reaching 9,600 baht. The tourists were charged a total of 14,600 baht for two bags of the product, which the vendors aggressively marketed as a highly effective weight-loss solution.

The deception was uncovered after the tourists consulted their Thai taxi driver and friend, 49-year-old Nopparat, who had been showing them condominiums in the area. Nopparat, who had previously seen news reports and social media warnings about similar herbal scams in Pattaya, immediately recognized the situation and advised the Australians that they had likely been defrauded. He noted that the tourists had originally only been looking for stomach medicine at a convenience store before being intercepted and redirected by the strangers.

Australian Tourists Report Herbal Product Scam in Pattaya PATTAYA, June 19, 2026 – Two Australian tourists have reported being tricked into buying herbal coffee products at inflated prices in Pattaya, prompting a police investigation into an alleged https://t.co/YbdIloqn26 pic.twitter.com/Sh7YLBEYXz — Asian Speech (@asianspeechx) June 19, 2026

When officers and local journalists arrived at the market shop to investigate the complaint, they found the herbal products still on display but discovered that the sellers had already fled the premises. Law enforcement officials advised the tourists to file a formal complaint at the Pattaya City Police Station to ensure the incident was officially recorded and could aid in identifying the perpetrators.

The tourists subsequently met with detectives, providing photographic and video footage of the alleged scammers as evidence. They expressed to reporters that their primary motivation for pursuing the case was not the recovery of the funds, but rather to prevent other international visitors from falling victim to the same deceptive practices.

This incident compounds a growing number of complaints alleging that organized groups of foreign nationals have been routinely targeting tourists in Pattaya, selling herbal remedies with exaggerated health claims at exorbitant prices. Investigators are expected to thoroughly review the digital evidence supplied by the tourists and continue their efforts to identify and apprehend those involved in the illicit sales operations.

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As the investigation continues, local law enforcement is working to dismantle the suspected scam networks and ensure the safety and financial security of the millions of international visitors who flock to Pattaya each year.

-Thailand News (TN)